COVID-19 +ve woman gives birth to healthy girl in WB 2020-05-27 A woman tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on May 26 in West Bengal’s Siliguri. She was admitted in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H), where the authorities ensured a successful delivery. NBM College and Hospital’s Assistant Professor of Gynecology department Dr Sandip Sengupta said, “It is a great achievement in terms of that, in the first place there was a fear factor but we have conquered that. Kudos to the young staff.”