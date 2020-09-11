Foreign Ministers of India, Russia and China meet

India-China in touch via diplomatic channels: MEA 2020-09-11 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese Foreign Minister shortly where he'll discuss it. India is committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations," said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of MEA. Read: India, China agree on 5 points to resolve LAC stand-off Armies of India and China today held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer level in Eastern Ladakh. Interactions are aimed at keeping the communication lines open between the two sides, according to Indian Army sources. Meanwhile, according to sources, Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along the Pangong Tso. These operations were carried out along with the preemptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso around August end.