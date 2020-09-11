Foreign Ministers of India, Russia and China meet

updates

  • Sep 11 2020, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 06:10 ist
 

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

“Attended the RIC (Russia, India and China), Foreign Ministers meeting hosted by FM Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process,” tweeted EAM.  Both minister met amid the border tension in eastern Ladakh along Line of Actual Control (LAC).

