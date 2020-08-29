Getting Arjuna Award is 'proud moment for me': Dattu

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 11:37 ist
About: 

Indian rower Dattu Bhokanal who will receive prestigious Arjuna Award expressed his joy by saying that it is a proud moment for him and he is delighted. “I feel very proud. I am delighted. Giving an award to a sportsperson, to encourage them further, is good. When I started in 2012, it was never my target to win an award. All I aimed at, was to give my best performance.”

Related Videos