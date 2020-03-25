'How’ll unorganised sector eat food for 21 days?'

COVID-19 outbreak is big battle: Shahnawaz Hussain 2020-03-25 While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 24, the National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Syed Shahnawaz Hussain spoke about coronavirus threat and lockdown. He said, “We will have to take the danger of coronavirus very seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the entire situation 24*7. We all are fighting with coronavirus under his guidance.” “People should stay at their homes and they must live and let others live (‘jiyo aur jeene do’) as COVID-19 outbreak is a big battle,” BJP National Spokesperson added.