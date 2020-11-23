'If we lost our land to China before, it's due to Cong'

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party by saying “if we've lost our land to China before it is because of Congress party and its wrong policies from 1962.”

He said, “At least Rahul Gandhi and Congress should not raise this issue. If we've lost our land to China before it is because of Congress party and it's wrong policies from 1962. They should first sort their party matters and then talk.”

Earlier, Rahul tweeted, “China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI.”