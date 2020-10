Sukhbir Singh Badal detained by Chandigarh Police 2020-10-02 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal detained by Chandigarh Police along party workers during Kisan March from near Mullapur barrier. Police used water canon to disperse the protest. This morning, Akali Dal began there "kisan marches" against the new Farm Acts, which they say will harm the interest of farmers and give room for large companies to manipulate them. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been leading a march here.