Indian American Trump supporters call for prayers

Donald Trump waves at supporters outside hospital 2020-10-05 United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for Covid-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the Medical Center. Trump's motorcade drove past his supporters who were seen waving at him. Shortly before he left the hospital, Trump posted a video on Twitter, saying "I also think we will pay a little surprise to the patriots that are waiting outside in the streets." Earlier today, Trump had appreciated his supporters who are outside the Walter Reed Hospital as he is being treated for novel coronavirus. His medical team had said that Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5. Last week, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.