India's first seaplane arrives from Maldives

Indian Army organises pigeon flying competition in J&K 2020-10-26 Indian Army’s Dagger Division organised “Pigeon Flying Competition” at Ladies Park of Old Town area in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. This one of a kind competition was organised for the first time by the Army. As many as 20 participants took part in this competition. A flying pigeon symbolises peace and pigeon flying competition is a popular sport in Kashmir Valley. This event consisted of two competitions. Pigeon Racing -- Winner based on Maximum flight time of pigeon. Healthy Pigeon -- Healthiest breed. This initiative was taken by the army to promote village games, sports and to strengthen the existing relationship with local people. It will encourage the youth and followers to pursue their interest with spirit. Participants and local residents hailed the Indian Army for organizing this event. The Baramulla Municipal administration also supported the Indian Army in organising this event.