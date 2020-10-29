Jaishankar attends 2nd India-Central Asia meet 2020

Budgam encounter: ‘Both terrorists affiliated to JeM' 2020-10-29 Updating on Budgam encounter, Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. “One soldier was injured & two terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan, while the other was from Pulwama district,” said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Oct 27.