Lockdown 4.0 will be in new form with new rules: PM

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 13 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 12:49 ist
About: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing he said, “Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules.” 

