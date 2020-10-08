Mangaluru: 5 friends keep regional history via murals

‘Pixncil’, a group of 5 friends in Mangaluru painted murals on city walls to give social messages through art.
“There are things in Tulu culture that can get lost. “We've planned some Tulu themes too. We thought of doing something on the theme of Mangaluru. We went to market, spoke to the woman (on whom the 2nd mural is based) & thought of doing something for Mogaveera community. We dedicated it to them. It's our second painting. Our 1st painting was about old age.”

