Mass movement against Covid gaining momentum: Gehlot

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the intention with which the state government has started the 'Mass movement against Corona' and 'No Mask, No Entry' campaign has positively impacted people. He said that this movement was conceived to reduce coronavirus cases and to ensure adherence to the health protocol among the common people, which has been embraced with an open heart. Along with government machinery, non-governmental organisations and people are taking interest in the campaign, which has made it a true mass movement. CM Gehlot also said that the people are actively cooperating in mask distribution as well as wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance. He directed that the masks being distributed during the campaign should be of good quality so that the purpose of preventing infection can be fulfilled.