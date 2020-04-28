NITI Aayog staffer tests COVID-19 +ve, building sealed

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 15:29 ist
About: 

One officer in NITI Aayog has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The building has been sealed temporarily for thorough disinfection and sanitisation. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3108, which includes 54 deaths so far.
 

 

 

Related Videos