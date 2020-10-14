PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

‘Rudram missile will detect any emitting elements' 2020-10-14 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy on October 14 said that ‘Rudram’ is an anti-radiation missile launched from an aircraft, which will be able to detect any emitting elements. “It's an anti-radiation missile launched from an aircraft. When you release it, it'll be able to detect any emitting elements. You'll be able to lock on to that emitting elements and attack them. We need to do a couple of more trials to prove the complete system technologies, under various conditions. Once done, it goes into Air Force & it'll strengthen Air Force in attacking the enemies' emitting elements,” said Reddy.