PM didn't help migrants during lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public rally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on October 23.

He took a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that Labourers of Bihar were working in different parts of the country for our development just like our jawans are standing in Ladakh but Narendra Modi did not give even a single day and announced a nationwide lockdown.

He said “Labourers of Bihar were working in different parts of the country for our development - be it Mumbai, Delhi or Punjab. Just like our jawans are standing in Ladakh, the labourers of Bihar were giving their blood and sweat to this nation.”

“Narendra Modi did not give you even a single day and announced a nationwide lockdown. He did not think for even a minute that how will the labourers of Bihar get the money? How will they get food & drinking water?” he added.