PM Modi inaugurates Namami Gange projects in Bihar

Drug racket exists in other sectors too: Sanjay Raut 2020-09-15 Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had showed her disagreement over Ravi Kishan’s statements in Rajya Sabha session on September 15. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Jaya Bachchan’s stand in the Rajya Sabha said, “Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drug racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it.” He further said, “Industry is receiving a bad reputation due to few people. The industry provides jobs to 5 lakh people, if some people are trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped.”