PM Modi inaugurates Namami Gange projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to ‘Namami Gange’ in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the ‘Namami Gange’ project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.