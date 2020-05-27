'PM Modi should stop dreaming of toppling Maha govt'

Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to dislodge the running state government. He made this statement while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister of state Devendra Fadnavis for questioning the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over COVID-19 situation in the state. The minister said, “BJP is trying to get down the state government of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maharashtra government,”Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government formed by Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance took BJP’s chance to form the government in 2019 Maharashtra elections. Uddhav Thackeray-led government has faced a lot of flak over the issue of sending migrant labourers home.