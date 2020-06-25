Pvt sector to be allowed to build rockets: ISRO's Sivan

About:
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on June 25 stated that if space sector is opened for private enterprises the potential of entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. He said, “If space sector is opened (for pvt enterprises), potential of entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It'll not only result in accelerated growth of sector but also enable Indian industry to be important player in global space economy.”“With this, there is an opportunity for large scale employment in the technology sector and India becoming a global technology powerhouse,” he added.