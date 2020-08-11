Sachin Pilot welcomes formation of 3-member committee

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital on August 10. While briefing the media about the meeting, Pilot said, “Since past some time some MLAs were in Delhi, there were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I'd been saying since beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in party's interest”. He further added, “Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed govt in Rajasthan after 5 years of hard work”. He also added that he welcome the formation of 3-member committee by the Congress President. He said, “Sonia Gandhi ji heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the 3-member committee by the Congress president is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved”. “Party gives us post and can also take it back. I've no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I've contributed to the party for 18-20 years now. We've always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the government,” said Pilot.

