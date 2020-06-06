Surat textile market hit due to labour shortage

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  Jun 06 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 11:02 ist
About: 

Owners of Surat Textile market faces problem due to shortage of labourers. There are lakhs of labourers from outside of Gujarat who work in these textile markets and are involved in stocking the sarees and dress materials in the godown and in loading the parcels, which are being sent to other states. So without the labourers the market cannot do anything. The owners demanded arrangements to call back workers from their hometowns. The shop owners are facing difficulties due to the shortage of labourers and hence they want to call them back, but are unable to do so as the workers fear their lives. These shop owners have written a letter to the Chief Minister asking for relaxations for the workers who want to return.

