Terrorist neutralised in Pampore, encounter continues

  • Nov 06 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 23:17 ist
One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an ongoing encounter in J&K’s Pampore. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Lalpora area of Pampore, on November 5.

Further details are awaited.

