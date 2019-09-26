Trump calls PM Modi ‘father of India’

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “father of India” as he said the latter “brought” the country together which was earlier going through a lot of dissension and fighting. “I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting, and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis,” Trump said during his bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session in New York.