Unity Cricket Tournament organised by Indian Army

Unity Cricket Tournament, organised by the Indian Army concluded in Hafruda Handwara in Kupwara district.

Joint efforts of residents in North Kashmir and security forces have made it possible that Handwara which was known for encounters with terrorists has now witnessed a cricket tournament participated by around 24 cricket teams.

Famous woman cricketer of Kashmir, Jasia Akhtar also attended the tournament and appreciated the efforts made by the Indian Army and urged parents of the youth to let them perform in these kinds of tournaments so that they can perform in Ranji team. Meanwhile, the players who participated in this tournament also appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as it will boost the sports culture in this border district of Kashmir Valley.