WhatsApp rolls out new shopping button

Posters thanking voters put up outside Patna BJP office 2020-11-11 As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won a majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of the state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP & HAM for working together. “I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion,” said Sushil Modi. “In an alliance, not all parties win an equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory & JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP & HAM worked together, then we registered this victory,” he further added.