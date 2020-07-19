Civic workers & their children in danger

updates

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 19 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 20:44 ist
About: 

Without PPEs, Bengaluru's Pourakarmikas are at high risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus, and taking it back to their children as well.
Watch the video to learn how to dispose of masks and gloves responsibly, without putting lives in danger.

#EssentialService #Pourakarmika #WasteManagement #Bengaluru

Related Videos