Alexa will soon launch apps through voice commands

Google brings new video-based shopping app Shoploop 2020-07-20 Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at Area 120, Shoploop is a new shopping platform that shows new products to consumers in the form of short videos. It allows users to watch videos where creators demonstrate and review the products on sale. The General Manager of Shoploop, Lax Poojary, wrote in a blog post that this is to give consumers an actual feel of what they're shopping for without visiting a physical shop. All videos are no more than 90 seconds in length. According to Google, "The experiences on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site." However, the video shopping platform isn't a new idea for the tech company, seeing as it tested showing product recommendations along with their prices under YouTube videos last year. Google said they are starting with products in the beauty category such as makeup, skincare, hair, and nails. The new shopping platform is introduced to provide creators, publishers, and store owners in this industry a platform where they can help consumers shop from their videos. Shoppers can save a product they want to buy later or proceed to check out on the merchant's website. It also provides an option to follow creators and share their content. For now, Shoploop is available only via mobile devices. Google said that it is working on a desktop version, which will be launched soon.