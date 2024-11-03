14 people killed by lightning strike in Uganda, say police

<p>Kampala: A lightning strike on a church on Uganda killed at least 14 people and injured 34 as they gathered for prayers on Saturday, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred in the Palabek refugee camp in Lamwo district in northern Ugandan, police said in a post on the X platform on Sunday.</p><p>"The victims... had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), and the lightning thunder struck at 5:30 p.m.," police said.</p><p>Police did not identify the nationalities of the victims but the camp and others in the region mostly hosts refugees from South Sudan. Most of those refugees had fled during a bloody civil war that gripped the country shortly after its independence in 2011.</p><p>The victims were mostly juveniles and included a nine-year-old girl, police said.</p><p>Fatal lightning strikes are common in the east African country, especially in schools where structures rarely have lightning conductors.</p>