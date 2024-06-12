Many Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze: Reports

Dubai: Several Indians were feared to be among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

Many workers staying there were reportedly Indians.

"In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.