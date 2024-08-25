37 people killed in two bus accidents in Pakistan

Hours later, 26 people were killed and three others injured when a bus carrying 35 people fell into a ditch in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qamar Nadeem of Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest private ambulance service, said.

According to the sources, the cause of the accident — which occurred in a mountainous area — is not yet known.

Deputy Commissioner Sadhanoti, Umar Farooq, said that the deceased included children, women, and men, all of whom were from the Sadhanoti district.

The police, administration and rescue teams were present at the site of the incident.

The law enforcers said that some of the people have been identified. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, offering his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies are with the families of the deceased," he said, stressing the need to speed up the relief activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered her condolences and expressed regret over the loss of lives.

The accidents come just days after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Iran, leaving 35 dead and 15 injured.