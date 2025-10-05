Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

40 killed in landslides, floods triggered by downpour in Nepal

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel were involved in carrying out rescue operations.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 10:16 IST
World newsrainsNepalfloodslandslides

Follow us on :

Follow Us