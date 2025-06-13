Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

5 arrested in connection with vandalism at Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh

The Rabindra Kachharibari or Rabindra Memorial Museum, which was closed after the vandalism on Sunday, was reopened for visitors on Friday, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 13:51 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshRabindranath Tagore

Follow us on :

Follow Us