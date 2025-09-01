<p>Islamabad: At least five crew members, including two pilots, died on Monday when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.</p>.<p>The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gilgit-baltistan">Gilgit-Baltistan</a> government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.</p>.<p>“One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas,” he said, adding the crew included two pilots and three technical staff.</p>.Pak helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan; five killed.<p>Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed, in a statement, said five casualties occurred due to the crash. The helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad, he added.</p>.<p>The exact reason for the crash was not known. It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khyber-pakhtunkhwa">Khyber Pakhtunkhwa</a> government crashed last month.</p>