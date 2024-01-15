5 things to know about Lai Ching-te — Taiwan's new president-elect who China hates

Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, also known as William, won the presidential election on Saturday.

Ching-te, who is labeled as an “instigator of war" for the presidency by China, has emerged as a face to save democracy in Taiwan, which is involved in a conflict with Beijing, reported Mint.

In this article, we'll discuss about the five major things you need to know about Lai Ching-te.

1) Democratic Progressive Party candidate William Lai Ching-te faced off against two opponents in the election - Hou of the KMT, and Ko Wen-je - a former mayor of Taipei who was a member of the small Taiwan People's Party. He is well-known for standing firmly against China and advocating for democracy.

2) The Democratic Progressive Party, led by Lai, has consistently supported Taiwan's independent identity and publicly rejected China's territorial claims. But he has consistently emphasised throughout the campaign that he has no plans to declare independence, according to The Washington Post. Furthermore, he stated that Taiwan does not need to formally separate from China because it is already sovereign under its official name, the Republic of China.