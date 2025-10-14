Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

9 killed in fire at garment factory and chemical warehouse in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters. Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to safety lapses.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 12:33 IST
World newsFire AccidentBangladeshDhaka

Follow us on :

Follow Us