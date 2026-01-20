Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

A year on from his second inauguration, Trump 2.0 has one defining word: Power

The greatest threat to how Trump completes his term is how he wields his power.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 04:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us