'Absurd' that India doesn't have permanent seat on UN Security Council: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on social media platform X saying that India not having a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council is 'absurd' despite being the 'most populous' country on Earth.
On Sunday, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres' posted on X saying, "How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council? Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago."
Author Michael Eisenberg replied to the UN Secretary-General's post asking about India, to which Musk added saying, "At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up."
"India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo", he added.