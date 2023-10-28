AI muddies Israel-Hamas war in unexpected way

"We realized every technology that's been built has, at one point, been used for evil," said Anatoly Kvitnitsky, the CEO of AI or Not, which is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has six employees. "We came to the conclusion that we are trying to do good; we're going to keep the service active and do our best to make sure that we are purveyors of the truth. But we did think about that -- are we causing more confusion, more chaos?"