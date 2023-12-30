Air strikes hit Iran-backed militia facilities, truck convoy in Syria

Anbar, Iraq: Unidentified jets hit buildings and trucks being used by Iran-aligned militia groups in the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq late on Friday, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters.

A local commander with Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a group of mainly Shi'ite Muslim armed groups also known as Hashid Shaabi, said four people were killed in the strikes, without giving details of their nationalities.

However, the commander denied that any of the groups' fighters deployed near the Syrian borders had been killed or wounded.