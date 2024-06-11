Airplane carrying Malawi vice president may have crashed in forest: Military

Blantyre: The airplane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima may have crashed in dense forest, but it has not yet been found, the military said on Tuesday.

Top military official Paul Valentino Phiri told reporters that search and rescue operations had been hampered by foggy weather around the Chikangawa Forest which was affecting visibility.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT) on Monday.