Algerian president Abdulmadjid Tebboune seeks re-election with low turnout seen

Algerians voted on Saturday in an election in which military-backed President Abdulmadjid Tebboune is widely expected to win a second term, but early turnout figures suggested little enthusiasm among voters.

By 5.00 p.m. (1600 GMT) only 26.5% of registered voters had cast ballots, the electoral commission said, announcing that polling stations would remain open until 8.00 pm, an hour later than planned, to allow more people to vote

Tebboune, who has used higher gas revenues to splurge on social benefits in his first term of office, faces no serious rivals. Two other candidates are running, but neither opposes the military establishment that has called the shots since the 1960s.

Preliminary results may be announced late on Saturday, though final official results are not expected to be declared until in the coming days.

"I have voted for Tebboune to give him an opportunity to pursue his policies," said Smail Hached, 39, at a polling station in an Algiers suburb.