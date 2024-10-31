America facing serious, difficult challenges: Moon landing hero Buzz Aldrin endorses Donald Trump

<p>Buzz Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon, has endorsed Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> for the upcoming US Presidential elections. </p><p>A press release from October 30 carries Aldrin's message of endorsement for Trump. </p><p>"America is a nation of bold ambition, hope, and energy. We are a nation of free thought, free association, and free movement. We are a nation that allows the best of humanity to emerge, and we strive for great things. Only in America, the nation that I love, believe in, and took an oath to defend, do you find our spirit, the vision to break boundaries, turn impossible feats into reality," the 94-year-old said. </p><p>Aldrin recalled how he was part of the mission—half a century back—to put man on the Moon. The astronaut rued how the government approach to space had waxed and waned -- describing it as a fluctuating dynamic that 'disappointed' him. </p><p>"But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, made a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump's first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today," Aldrin continued.</p>.Harris or Trump, it’s rocky trade ties either way for India.<p>It would be interesting to note here that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>—who has long been trying to push for attempts at life on Mars—also weighed in on X today, saying that something like this would be possible only if Trump was in power. Trump, meanwhile, has indicated that Musk will have a government post if the Republican party clinches the election. </p><p>Aldrin also pointed out at other positives the Trump administration had when it came to the space sector, including reinstituting the National Space Council. </p><p>"Finally, under President Trump, the Nation's defense was enhanced with the creation of the US Space Force– increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain. At the same time, I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk. These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America's policy priorities," Aldrin said. </p>.Trump rides garbage truck hours after Biden calls his supporters 'garbage' .<p>Aldrin also flagged the global unrest that is currently ongoing as well as the domestic situation where the US has to tackle "major economic challenges, stability in our communities, and rule of law concerns." </p><p>The former astronaut highlighted the need for a "proven, serious, tested leader for President" in these times. </p><p>"I believe the nation is best served by voting for Donald J Trump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States," Aldrin concluded. </p><p>With the elections coming up, several celebrities have thrown their weight behind the candidates, with Elon Musk backing Trump and the likes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taylor-swift">Taylor Swift</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arnold-schwarzenegger">Arnold Schwarzenegger</a> backing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a>.</p>