Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: 5 most expensive weddings in the world

Weddings are unique celebrations marking the start of a new chapter in a couple's life. While all weddings are special, some stand out for their extraordinary luxury and lavish expenditures. Today, we explore some of the most expensive weddings in history.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 08:10 IST

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Salama (1979): In 1979, the ruler of Dubai spent over $137 million and the wedding lasted five days. During the ceremony, wedding gifts for the bride were delivered by 20 bejewelled camels and the wedding still holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@hhshkmohd

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock (2011): This royal wedding included multiple days of celebrations, culminating in a ceremony at the Prince's Palace and a lavish reception for dignitaries and celebrities in Monaco and cost $70 million.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia (2004) - The wedding of the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal with Amit Bhatia featured luxurious accommodations and extravagant celebrations across iconic Parisian landmarks and cost a whopping $66 million.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Prince Charles and Princess Diana (1981): The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is one of the most iconic and expensive ones. Held in St Paul's Cathedral, it was seen by 750 million people and reportedly cost $48 million.

Credit: X/@VogueRunway

Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011): Despite being less extravagant than his parents' wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials were a globally televised event, featuring a carriage procession and a reception at Buckingham Palace and cost $34 million.

Credit: X/@Tatlermagazine

Published 12 July 2024, 08:10 IST
