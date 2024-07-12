Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: 5 most expensive weddings in the world

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Salama (1979): In 1979, the ruler of Dubai spent over $137 million and the wedding lasted five days. During the ceremony, wedding gifts for the bride were delivered by 20 bejewelled camels and the wedding still holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive wedding.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock (2011): This royal wedding included multiple days of celebrations, culminating in a ceremony at the Prince's Palace and a lavish reception for dignitaries and celebrities in Monaco and cost $70 million.
Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia (2004) - The wedding of the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal with Amit Bhatia featured luxurious accommodations and extravagant celebrations across iconic Parisian landmarks and cost a whopping $66 million.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana (1981): The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is one of the most iconic and expensive ones. Held in St Paul's Cathedral, it was seen by 750 million people and reportedly cost $48 million.
Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011): Despite being less extravagant than his parents' wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials were a globally televised event, featuring a carriage procession and a reception at Buckingham Palace and cost $34 million.
Published 12 July 2024, 08:10 IST