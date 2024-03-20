Ancient humans had piercings just like us, archaeologists in Turkey find

Ankara: Stone ornaments found around the mouths and ears of skeletons at an 11,000-year-old burial site in southeast Turkey prove that humans have been piercing their bodies since prehistoric times and thinking about self-image, archaeologists said.

Although small, thin and pointed stones have been found on several digs in the Fertile Crescent, which includes parts of modern-day Turkey and Iraq, and which is where ancient humans settled to farm, it was not known what they were used for - until now.

"None of them have ever been found on the bodies in their original locations," said Emma Louise Baysal, a professor of archaeology at Ankara University, who co-authored an article on the ornaments.

But at the Boncuklu Tarla site, "we have them all on the skeletons very close to the ear holes, to the lips," she said, allowing experts to conclude for the first time they would definitely be used as piercings.