Army failed to protect civilians, finds first Israeli military report on October 7 Hamas attack

Jerusalem: The Israeli military published on Thursday the findings of a first probe into its own security failings during the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack, acknowledging it hadn't protected the citizens of one of the worst hit communities, Kibbutz Be'eri.

More than 100 people were killed in the attack on Be'eri, a community of about 1,000 people, and 32 taken hostage to Gaza, 11 of whom are still there.

The probe examined the day's chain of events, fighting and security forces' conduct, the military said. Some of the details have already been revealed by Reuters and other media in the weeks after the attack.

While acknowledging its own failure in protecting the kibbutz civilians, the military hailed the bravery of Be'eri residents, including its rapid response team, who despite being vastly outnumbered, tried to repel the militants who invaded.