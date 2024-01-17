Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai firework factory

Bangkok: Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a firework factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said.

"We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors," Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.