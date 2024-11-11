Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

As Trump threatens a wider trade war, the US confronts a changed China

As Trump prepares for his second stint in the White House, he is vowing to intensify trade hostilities with China by imposing additional tariffs of 60% or more on all Chinese imports.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 13:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us