world

At least 15 children dead from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospital, Gaza health ministry says

At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 10:38 IST

Cairo: At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

"We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea at the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities," Ashraf Al-Qidra, the Gaza health ministry spokesperson, said.

(Published 03 March 2024, 10:38 IST)
