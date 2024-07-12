Australia charges Russian-born married couple with espionage

Sydney: Australia said on Friday it had arrested a Russian-born married couple on espionage charges, alleging the woman who was an information systems technician in the Australian Army sought to access defence material and send it to Russian officials.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the couple, who hold Australian citizenship, worked to access material related to Australia's national security though no significant compromise had been identified yet.

"We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said during a media briefing.

"Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation."

The AFP said the woman, 40, travelled to Russia and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official account to access defence materials.