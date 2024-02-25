Australian homes destroyed in bushfires, 'extreme' heat ahead

Sydney: Days-long bushfires in Australia's Victoria state have razed home, authorities said on Sunday, warning "extreme" heat could fan the wildfires later this week.

"That is very sobering news for those families," Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan told reporters, saying six homes had been confirmed destroyed.

The emergency has killed livestock, destroyed properties and forced more than 2,000 people to leave western towns and head to the city of Ballarat, 95 km (60 miles) west of state capital Melbourne.

Australia is in the grips of an El Nino weather pattern, which is typically associated with extreme phenomena such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.