Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorses relative moderate Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran's president

Dubai: Iran's supreme leader formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as the country's president on Sunday, after he won an election this month by pledging a pragmatic foreign policy and easing repression at home.

Pezeshkian, a relative moderate who will be sworn in on Tuesday, is taking office at a time of escalating Middle East tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran warned its arch foe Israel on Sunday against what it called any new adventure in Lebanon, after Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for a rocket attack on Saturday that hit a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killing 12 people, and vowed to inflict a heavy response.

Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike.

In a ceremony broadcast live on state television, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his approval for Pezeshkian, and in a speech afterwards, the supreme leader reiterated Iran's longstanding anti-Israel stance.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) is not a state, it is a criminal gang, a bank of killers, and a terrorist band," Khamenei said in his speech, while praising the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for its resistance against Israel in Gaza.

With the supreme leader calling the shots on all state matters, Pezeshkian is not expected to usher in major shifts on Iran's policies like Tehran's support for militia groups across the region.

The top authority in regional policy is not the president, but the powerful Revolutionary Guards, who answer only to Khamenei.